Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is ($0.06). Park Hotels & Resorts posted earnings of ($0.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Park Hotels & Resorts.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.37). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 59.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PK shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

PK stock opened at $17.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $24.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PK. State Street Corp increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,929,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,266,000 after buying an additional 311,884 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,834,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,468,000 after purchasing an additional 80,704 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,504,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,501,000 after acquiring an additional 369,876 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 176.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,020,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,414 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,405,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,179,000 after acquiring an additional 10,206 shares during the period. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

