Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 5,363 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,363 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MP Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MP Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

Get MP Materials alerts:

NYSE MP opened at $42.09 on Tuesday. MP Materials Corp. has a one year low of $23.18 and a one year high of $51.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 17.26 and a current ratio of 17.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.28 and a beta of 3.56.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $99.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.10 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 12.49%. MP Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MP. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MP Materials from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MP Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.56.

In other news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 201,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $8,526,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 343,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total value of $16,222,216.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP).

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.