Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 1,117 Shares of Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Sculptor Capital Management were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $333,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 1,421.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 165,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 155,033 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 457.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 87,031 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,205,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter. 23.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Sculptor Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $55.00 to $43.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

SCU opened at $18.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 4.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.69. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $28.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.40.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $100.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.50 million. Sculptor Capital Management had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 122.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a global alternative asset management firm providing investment products in a range of areas including multi-strategy, credit and real estate. The company serves global clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products. Its distinct investment process seeks to generate attractive and consistent risk-adjusted returns across market cycles through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, a collaborative team and integrated risk management.

