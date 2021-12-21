Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 1,878 Shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance in the second quarter valued at $115,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in New Mountain Finance by 3,555.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 10,312 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the second quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in New Mountain Finance in the second quarter valued at about $238,000. 32.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

NASDAQ NMFC opened at $13.19 on Tuesday. New Mountain Finance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $14.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.34.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 79.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.10%. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

New Mountain Finance Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a business development company that specializes in investments in middle market companies and debt securities. The company invests in various industries that includes software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, and more.

Further Reading: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC).

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.