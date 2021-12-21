Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 1,340 Shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Omeros were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Omeros in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Omeros by 4.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 997,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,809,000 after purchasing an additional 44,929 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Omeros by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 693,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Omeros by 63.7% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 30,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 11,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Omeros during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,780,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Omeros alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OMER opened at $7.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.15. The stock has a market cap of $484.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.69. Omeros Co. has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $23.85.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Omeros Co. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OMER has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush cut shares of Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Maxim Group cut shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Omeros from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Omeros currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

Omeros Profile

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER).

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.