Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $479,000 Stock Holdings in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC decreased its position in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 68,028 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Akebia Therapeutics were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 26,137.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 14,637 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 63,434.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 27,911 shares in the last quarter. 54.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.94. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $5.14.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $48.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.09 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 154.75% and a negative net margin of 142.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AKBA. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney disease. The firm also involves in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

