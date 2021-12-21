Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys Shares of 54,511 Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 54,511 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.07% of Eastman Kodak as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KODK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 49.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,262,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,142,000 after buying an additional 1,080,507 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 14.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,192,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,565,000 after buying an additional 415,074 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak in the second quarter valued at $11,844,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 155.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,323,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,009,000 after buying an additional 805,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 41.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 886,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after buying an additional 260,692 shares in the last quarter. 24.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Eastman Kodak from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Eastman Kodak stock opened at $4.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.21. Eastman Kodak has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $13.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a return on equity of 41.32% and a net margin of 4.39%.

About Eastman Kodak

Eastman Kodak Co engages in the provision of analog and digital innovations. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals and Brand. The Traditional Printing segment consists of Prepress Solutions, which includes Kodak’s digital offset plate offerings and computer-to-plate imaging solutions.

