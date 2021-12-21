Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) by 58.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LC. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in LendingClub by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,072,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $164,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052,842 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in LendingClub by 299.2% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,569,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,008 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in LendingClub by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,587,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $137,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,320 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in LendingClub by 642.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,117,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,252,000 after purchasing an additional 966,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in LendingClub by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,365,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,882,000 after buying an additional 709,886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

In other LendingClub news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 4,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $113,221.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $107,594.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,396 shares of company stock worth $505,633 over the last three months. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LC opened at $23.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.93 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. LendingClub Co. has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $49.21.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.96 million. LendingClub had a positive return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. LendingClub’s revenue for the quarter was up 229.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on LendingClub from $33.50 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on LendingClub from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Compass Point raised LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

LendingClub Profile

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

