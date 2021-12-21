Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pactiv Evergreen Inc. provides food packaging solutions. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. is based in IL, United States. “

Get Pactiv Evergreen alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PTVE. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTVE opened at $12.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.21 and a 200-day moving average of $13.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Pactiv Evergreen has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $18.87.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.10). Pactiv Evergreen had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 11.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pactiv Evergreen will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTVE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 43.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 6.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the second quarter valued at about $181,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the second quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 12.5% in the second quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pactiv Evergreen (PTVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.