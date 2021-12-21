P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Shares Gap Up to $62.78

Shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $62.78, but opened at $66.25. P.A.M. Transportation Services shares last traded at $64.57, with a volume of 3 shares changing hands.

PTSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Get P.A.M. Transportation Services alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.25 million, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.46.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $183.09 million during the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 35.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 121.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 164.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 529.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 95.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 100.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 11.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI)

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services. It offers dedicated, dry van, expedited, international, and logistics solutions. Its freight consists of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units and general retail store merchandise.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.