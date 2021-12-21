Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,940 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 881 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Starbucks by 124.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,923,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $884,920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390,109 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $416,728,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Starbucks by 15.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,499,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,190 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 22.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,255,973 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $811,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 85.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,703,256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $302,250,000 after buying an additional 1,245,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $108.09 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $95.92 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $126.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.54.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.71.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

