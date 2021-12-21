Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $291.70 Million

Analysts expect Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) to report sales of $291.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $290.20 million to $293.10 million. Oxford Industries reported sales of $221.37 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Oxford Industries.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.90. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $247.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

OXM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded Oxford Industries from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.83.

NYSE OXM traded up $3.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.00. 122,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,801. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.84 and its 200-day moving average is $94.79. Oxford Industries has a 12-month low of $60.95 and a 12-month high of $114.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 4.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,514 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 12.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 0.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 1.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oxford Industries (OXM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.