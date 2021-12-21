Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.50 Million

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2021

Brokerages expect that Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) will announce $26.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $26.73 million and the lowest is $26.28 million. Outset Medical posted sales of $17.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 53.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full-year sales of $100.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $100.67 million to $101.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $141.26 million, with estimates ranging from $121.43 million to $151.31 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Outset Medical.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $26.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 million. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 133.86% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.44) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

In related news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $171,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $2,069,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,870 shares of company stock valued at $7,418,111. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 219.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the second quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the second quarter valued at about $141,000. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OM traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.29. 236,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,301. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 2.55. Outset Medical has a 12-month low of $36.03 and a 12-month high of $61.00. The company has a current ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 9.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.68.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Outset Medical (OM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM)

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.