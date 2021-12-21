Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.50 Million

Brokerages expect that Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) will announce $26.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $26.73 million and the lowest is $26.28 million. Outset Medical posted sales of $17.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 53.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full-year sales of $100.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $100.67 million to $101.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $141.26 million, with estimates ranging from $121.43 million to $151.31 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Outset Medical.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $26.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 million. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 133.86% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.44) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

In related news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $171,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $2,069,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,870 shares of company stock valued at $7,418,111. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 219.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the second quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the second quarter valued at about $141,000. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OM traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.29. 236,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,301. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 2.55. Outset Medical has a 12-month low of $36.03 and a 12-month high of $61.00. The company has a current ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 9.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.68.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Outset Medical (OM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.