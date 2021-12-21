Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) COO James Schaub Acquires 93,800 Shares of Stock

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) COO James Schaub acquired 93,800 shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.07 per share, for a total transaction of $100,366.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ OSMT opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $5.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.65. The stock has a market cap of $64.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.41.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.06). Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 81.23% and a negative net margin of 138.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Truist reduced their price target on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSMT. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 417.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 30,341 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 190.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 53,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 35,255 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of products for neurology and women’s health. Its products include Upneeq, M-72, Arbaclofen ER, OS870, Divigel, OB Complete, Methylphenidate ER, Venlafaxine ER tablets (VERT), Hydromorphone ER, Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate, Oxybutynin ER, Prescription Prenatal Vitamins, Chlorzoxazone (Lorzone AG), Tramadol ER (ConZip AG), Nitrofurantoin and Osmodex ANDAs.

