Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 199,200 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the November 15th total of 166,100 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 107,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Origin Agritech by 16.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 17,439 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Origin Agritech by 30.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 20,250 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Origin Agritech by 38.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 16,447 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Origin Agritech in the second quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Origin Agritech in the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. 5.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Origin Agritech alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SEED opened at $7.62 on Tuesday. Origin Agritech has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $28.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.06.

Origin Agritech Ltd. produces and distributes hybrid crop seeds. It focuses on agricultural biotechnology and an e-commerce platform, operating primarily in the PRC. The firm’s seed research and development activities in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement; and e-commerce activities focus on delivering agricultural products to farmers in China via online and mobile ordering and tracking the source of the agricultural products via blockchain technologies.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Agritech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Agritech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.