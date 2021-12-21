Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Receives $27.88 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ooma from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ooma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Ooma from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Benchmark increased their price target on Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of OOMA traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.89. 97,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,299. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.38 million, a PE ratio of -198.88 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.80. Ooma has a 52-week low of $13.32 and a 52-week high of $24.89.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.03 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ooma will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 3,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $84,126.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ooma in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Ooma during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Ooma by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Ooma during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ooma during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

