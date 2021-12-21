Old North State Trust LLC Sells 25,167 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Old North State Trust LLC cut its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 53.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,167 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Old North State Trust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 72.8% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 26.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $213,000.

BATS EFAV traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.47. 870,090 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.87. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51.

