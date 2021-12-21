Old North State Trust LLC Increases Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

EL stock traded up $5.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $351.31. 5,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,316,739. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $339.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $327.43. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.97 and a 1 year high of $369.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 29.09%.

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 47,638 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.98, for a total value of $16,434,157.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 18,579 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.70, for a total transaction of $6,125,496.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,089,104 shares of company stock worth $714,564,572 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.38.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.