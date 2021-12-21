Old North State Trust LLC Has $1 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,379 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Target accounts for 0.9% of Old North State Trust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Target by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,087 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Target in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Target by 1.3% in the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 16,424 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 36.3% in the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 7.6% in the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total value of $788,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $218.08. 35,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,020,476. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $104.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.50. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $166.82 and a 12-month high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Target’s payout ratio is 26.49%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.41.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

