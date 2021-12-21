Old North State Trust LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at approximately $367,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.7% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 865 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.0% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CMG stock traded up $18.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,698.25. The company had a trading volume of 301 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,016. The company has a market capitalization of $47.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,256.27 and a 12-month high of $1,958.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,753.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,740.92.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,180.00 to $2,069.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,008.04.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

