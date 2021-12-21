Old North State Trust LLC Grows Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $321,789,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 641.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,465,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,799 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 387.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,417,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,067 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Zoetis by 697.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,225,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,952,000 after buying an additional 1,071,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Zoetis by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,101,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,190,000 after buying an additional 1,071,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total transaction of $873,047.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total transaction of $3,234,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,334 shares of company stock valued at $9,976,947 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.10.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $234.06. 9,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,547,453. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.41 and a 1 year high of $236.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.89. The stock has a market cap of $110.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.45, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.66.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

