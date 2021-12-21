Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Upgraded at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Sunday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock opened at $17.26 on Friday. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.53 and a 12-month high of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.78.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $209.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.52 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Old National Bancorp news, Director Austin M. Ramirez purchased 5,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,012.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONB. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 163,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 6,192 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 259.8% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 66,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 47,698 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,574,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,685,000 after purchasing an additional 634,735 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 119.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 193,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after buying an additional 105,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $283,000. 71.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

