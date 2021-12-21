Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Insider Tyler Wall Sells 17,046 Shares of Stock

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) insider Tyler Wall sold 17,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $518,027.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tyler Wall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 6th, Tyler Wall sold 60,000 shares of Nutanix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $2,278,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $29.96 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.25 and a 200-day moving average of $36.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.59. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.15 and a 52-week high of $44.50.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $378.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.83 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.88) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTNX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Nutanix from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Nutanix from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nutanix from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Nutanix from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.91.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the second quarter worth $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Nutanix by 3,822.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Nutanix by 20.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the third quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Nutanix by 241.9% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

