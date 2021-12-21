Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) CAO Aaron Boynton Sells 4,233 Shares

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) CAO Aaron Boynton sold 4,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $128,640.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Nutanix stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,048,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,418. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.15 and a 1-year high of $44.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.25 and a 200 day moving average of $36.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.59.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $378.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.83 million. Nutanix’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.88) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 3.2% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 19,395,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $731,210,000 after purchasing an additional 601,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nutanix by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,178,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $733,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,346 shares during the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nutanix by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 6,714,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,155,000 after acquiring an additional 283,965 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Nutanix by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,491,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,460,000 after acquiring an additional 48,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Nutanix by 277.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,292,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NTNX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutanix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.91.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.