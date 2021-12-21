NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.25

NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.25 and last traded at $12.36, with a volume of 7669 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.94.

NPSKY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NSK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of NSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter. NSK had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 3.60%.

About NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY)

NSK Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of bearings, automotive products, precision machinery, and mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Machinery, Automotive, and Others. The Industrial Machinery segment produces and sells industrial machinery bearings, ball screws, and linear guides.

