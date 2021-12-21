NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Short Interest Up 19.6% in November

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the November 15th total of 1,940,000 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 988,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from $1.90 to $2.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get NovaBay Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other NovaBay Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Justin Hall purchased 69,767 shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.43 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Kunin purchased 262,369 shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $125,937.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 432,591 shares of company stock worth $201,237 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 91,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 18,859 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 485,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 71,492 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $74,000. 2.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN NBY opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.79.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.84 million for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 96.77% and a negative return on equity of 67.65%. Equities research analysts expect that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in development of products for eye care. Its products include Avenova, NeutroPhase, and CelleRx. The company was founded by Ramin Najafi on January 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.