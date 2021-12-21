Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 113.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,340,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,245,116 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.06% of Chart Industries worth $459,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 26.0% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 1.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 4.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 25.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries stock opened at $151.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.25 and a 12 month high of $206.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.61.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.10 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 25.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GTLS. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.53.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

