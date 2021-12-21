Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,305,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650,447 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $308,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 13.4% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 61,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,226,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 676,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,332,000 after buying an additional 69,585 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.83.

NYSE:LLY opened at $263.48 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $161.78 and a fifty-two week high of $283.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.32.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.83%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $55,739,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 421,369 shares of company stock valued at $113,551,440 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

