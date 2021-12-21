Nordea Investment Management AB Has $364.96 Million Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 156.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,003,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,658,468 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in General Mills were worth $364,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in shares of General Mills by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 18,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in shares of General Mills by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $307,147.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $1,730,574.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,964 shares of company stock worth $3,224,438. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $67.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.35 and its 200-day moving average is $61.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.78. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $69.68.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 24.61%. General Mills’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.11%.

A number of analysts recently commented on GIS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

