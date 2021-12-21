Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Get Niu Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:NIU opened at $14.84 on Friday. Niu Technologies has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $53.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.51). Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 6.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Niu Technologies will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIU. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Niu Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Niu Technologies by 32.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 20,315 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Niu Technologies by 313.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,894,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,575 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Niu Technologies during the second quarter worth $171,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 23.1% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,292,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,864,000 after acquiring an additional 430,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.32% of the company’s stock.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Niu Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niu Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.