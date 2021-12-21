NIKE, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) – Truist Securiti issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for NIKE in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Reed anticipates that the footwear maker will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.70 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NKE. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NIKE from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.21.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $156.98 on Monday. NIKE has a 12-month low of $125.44 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The company has a market cap of $248.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.16.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth about $615,556,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $553,035,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,264,984 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $921,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836,615 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 344.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,583,700 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $520,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,900 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,970,740 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $867,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total value of $2,222,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,339 shares of company stock worth $41,822,585 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.36%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

