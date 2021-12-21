Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) & Health and Happiness (H&H) International (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) Head to Head Survey

Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) and Health and Happiness (H&H) International (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nihon Kohden and Health and Happiness (H&H) International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nihon Kohden $1.88 billion 1.37 $171.48 million $1.19 12.26 Health and Happiness (H&H) International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Nihon Kohden has higher revenue and earnings than Health and Happiness (H&H) International.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Nihon Kohden and Health and Happiness (H&H) International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nihon Kohden 0 2 1 0 2.33 Health and Happiness (H&H) International 0 1 0 0 2.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Nihon Kohden shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Nihon Kohden and Health and Happiness (H&H) International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nihon Kohden 10.41% 17.24% 12.90% Health and Happiness (H&H) International N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Nihon Kohden has a beta of -0.55, meaning that its share price is 155% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Health and Happiness (H&H) International has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nihon Kohden beats Health and Happiness (H&H) International on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nihon Kohden

Nihon Kohden Corp. engages in the medical electronic equipment business. Its products include electrocardiograph, electroencephalograph, evoked potential/EMG, sleep diagnostic, patient monitoring, hematology, hemostasis, ventilation products, and others. The company was founded by Yoshio Ogino on August 7, 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Health and Happiness (H&H) International

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells family nutrition and baby care products worldwide. The company's Infant Formulas segment produces infant formulas for children under seven years old and milk formulas for expectant and nursing mothers. Its Probiotic Supplements segment offers probiotic supplements in the form of sachets, capsules, and tablets for infants, children, and expectant mothers. The company's Adult Nutrition and Care Products segment provides vitamins, health supplements, and skincare and sports nutrition products for adults. Its Other Pediatric Products segment produces dried baby food and nutrition supplements, and baby care products. The Pet Nutrition and Care products segment comprises the production of food, health supplements, and bone broth products for pets. It is also involved in the research, development, and processing of meat, fruit, and vegetable powder and candy; research, development, manufacture, and sale of health products and nutritional foods; organic baby foods and baby care products; and wholesale, retail, import, and export of nutritional food and personal care products for infants. In addition, it engages in the trading and sale of vitamins, health supplements, skincare, and sports nutrition products for adults; financing and other businesses; and provision of online sales, software, and information technology services, as well as packaging services. It offers its products under the Biostime, Swisse, Dodie, Good GoÃ»t, Solid Gold, and Aurelia Probiotic Skincare brands. The company was formerly known as Biostime International Holdings Limited and changed its name to Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited in June 2017. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong. Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Biostime Pharmaceuticals (China) Limited.

