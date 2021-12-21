Nicholas T. Pinchuk Sells 24,880 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Stock

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,880 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $5,316,856.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE SNA traded down $4.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $204.51. 310,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,598. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $165.56 and a 52-week high of $259.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $213.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.91.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.10%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 38.77%.

Snap-on announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on SNA shares. Bank of America cut Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robbins Farley LLC increased its holdings in Snap-on by 15.9% in the second quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 551.1% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,837,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,873,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,633,000 after purchasing an additional 62,026 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.6% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 5.0% during the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

