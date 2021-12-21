NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Short Interest Up 16.8% in November

NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,744,900 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the November 15th total of 1,493,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 198.3 days.

OTCMKTS NFYEF opened at $14.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.70. NFI Group has a one year low of $14.04 and a one year high of $25.73.

NFYEF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of NFI Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of NFI Group in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

NFI Group, Inc engages in the manufacture of zero-emission buses and coaches. The offers a suite of mass transportation solutions under the following brands: New Flyer, Alexander Dennis Limited, Plaxton, MCI, ARBOC, and NFI Parts. It operates through the Manufacturing, and Aftermarket segments. The Manufacturing segment involves in the production, service, and support of new transit buses, coaches, medium-duty, and cutaway buses.

