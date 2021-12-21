NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) vs. Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) Head to Head Survey

NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) and Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares NextSource Materials and Hycroft Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextSource Materials N/A N/A -111.47% Hycroft Mining -54.92% N/A -30.26%

This table compares NextSource Materials and Hycroft Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextSource Materials N/A N/A -$41.96 million N/A N/A Hycroft Mining $47.04 million 0.91 -$132.67 million N/A N/A

NextSource Materials has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hycroft Mining.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of NextSource Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.8% of Hycroft Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of NextSource Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Hycroft Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for NextSource Materials and Hycroft Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextSource Materials 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hycroft Mining 0 1 0 0 2.00

Volatility & Risk

NextSource Materials has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hycroft Mining has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NextSource Materials beats Hycroft Mining on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NextSource Materials

NextSource Materials, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources. Through its foreign subsidiaries, it focuses in the operation of Molo Graphite Project in Madagascar. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

