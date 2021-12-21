NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Position Boosted by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for 0.6% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Shares of NEE opened at $89.94 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $92.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.70. The stock has a market cap of $176.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.95, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.33%.

In related news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 22,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,664.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,498 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

