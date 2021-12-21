NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.11% of NewMarket worth $3,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NewMarket by 75.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NewMarket by 121.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of NewMarket by 9.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NewMarket during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NewMarket during the second quarter worth about $499,000. Institutional investors own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NewMarket alerts:

In other NewMarket news, Director James E. Rogers sold 553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.13, for a total value of $186,432.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEU opened at $338.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $344.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.35. NewMarket Co. has a 52-week low of $297.29 and a 52-week high of $432.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.33.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.15%. The firm had revenue of $622.21 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. NewMarket’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of NewMarket from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company also comprises of the sale of tetraethyl lead.

Featured Article: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU).

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.