New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,472 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of CNO Financial Group worth $3,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNO. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 11.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 391,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,245,000 after buying an additional 40,998 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 15.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 8.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 915,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,633,000 after purchasing an additional 74,330 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 120.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 970,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,927,000 after purchasing an additional 529,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group stock opened at $22.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $21.06 and a one year high of $27.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.55 and a 200 day moving average of $24.00.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.11. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $968.30 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.10%.

CNO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut CNO Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

