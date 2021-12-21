New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Lindsay worth $3,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LNN. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Lindsay by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Lindsay by 586.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Lindsay by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Lindsay by 305.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LNN opened at $142.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.83. Lindsay Co. has a 12 month low of $122.92 and a 12 month high of $179.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 0.33.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.26). Lindsay had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $153.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Lindsay’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lindsay Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.11%.

LNN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

In other Lindsay news, Director Michael Nahl sold 800 shares of Lindsay stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $130,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

