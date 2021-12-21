New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 6,907 Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,412 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,907 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Strategic Education worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STRA. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Strategic Education by 51.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 735 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Strategic Education in the second quarter worth $25,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Strategic Education by 0.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,333 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Strategic Education by 18.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,021 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Strategic Education by 9.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STRA shares. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Strategic Education from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Strategic Education from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Strategic Education stock opened at $57.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Strategic Education, Inc. has a one year low of $52.67 and a one year high of $99.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.11 and its 200 day moving average is $70.42.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.25). Strategic Education had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.34%.

In other news, Chairman Robert S. Silberman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.99 per share, with a total value of $579,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Profile

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

