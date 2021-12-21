Neumann Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Neumann Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up 1.5% of Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $3,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13,255,637.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,060,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,451 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1,488.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 701,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,136,000 after acquiring an additional 657,065 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7,998.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 204,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 202,372 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,207,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,556,000 after acquiring an additional 59,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,285,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,916,000 after acquiring an additional 48,717 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJK opened at $80.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.37 and its 200-day moving average is $82.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $70.27 and a 12-month high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

