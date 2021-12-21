Neumann Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Neumann Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 185.0% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 84 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ROP opened at $467.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $365.23 and a fifty-two week high of $505.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $478.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $474.63.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.35%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $510.15.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total transaction of $951,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,185 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

