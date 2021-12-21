Neumann Capital Management LLC Invests $221,000 in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Neumann Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 146,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,964,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 157,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after purchasing an additional 9,869 shares during the last quarter.

Get NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NUMG opened at $46.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.64. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $31.52.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG).

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.