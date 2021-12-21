Netbox Coin Price Hits $0.0135 on Top Exchanges (NBX)

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. During the last week, Netbox Coin has traded 18.9% higher against the US dollar. One Netbox Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. Netbox Coin has a market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $32,052.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000493 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000376 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00088099 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Netbox Coin Coin Profile

Netbox Coin (CRYPTO:NBX) is a coin. It launched on February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 79,341,680 coins and its circulating supply is 78,605,746 coins. Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @netboxglobal . Netbox Coin’s official website is netbox.global . Netbox Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@netboxglobal

