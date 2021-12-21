NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.90.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

In other news, insider Douglas Matthew Brown sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $1,239,654.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Mallon acquired 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.63 per share, for a total transaction of $520,710.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEO. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 231,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,478,000 after buying an additional 10,157 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 7,694 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 236.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 423,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,133,000 after buying an additional 297,845 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,197,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 293,927 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,275,000 after buying an additional 74,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

NEO stock opened at $33.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.78 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.42. The company has a quick ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 7.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. NeoGenomics has a 52 week low of $29.66 and a 52 week high of $61.57.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.09 million. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 10.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

Recommended Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.