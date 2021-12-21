Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $289.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) to post sales of $289.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Navient’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $285.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $297.20 million. Navient reported sales of $343.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Navient will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Navient.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. Navient had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.74%. The firm had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Navient in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Navient in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Navient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NAVI. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Navient by 441.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Navient by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Navient by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Navient by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Navient in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $20.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66, a quick ratio of 27.93 and a current ratio of 27.93. Navient has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $23.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.19 and its 200 day moving average is $20.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

