National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Major Shareholder Amandla Mk Trust Sells 5,845 Shares

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 5,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $248,821.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Amandla Mk Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 18,386 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $784,346.76.

On Friday, December 10th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 45,183 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $1,924,795.80.

On Monday, December 6th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 11,343 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $487,862.43.

On Friday, December 3rd, Amandla Mk Trust sold 118,631 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $5,034,699.64.

On Friday, November 5th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 100 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $4,900.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Amandla Mk Trust sold 50,000 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $2,503,000.00.

Shares of National Research stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,035. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. National Research Co. has a 1-year low of $39.27 and a 1-year high of $55.67.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.77 million during the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 48.54% and a net margin of 24.96%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. National Research’s dividend payout ratio is 34.04%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of National Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,062,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National Research during the second quarter worth approximately $321,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in National Research by 4.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,420,000 after purchasing an additional 11,496 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in National Research by 63.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.82% of the company’s stock.

About National Research

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

