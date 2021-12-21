National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Sets New 1-Year High at $71.50

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $71.50 and last traded at $71.37, with a volume of 756 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.21.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NGG shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Argus lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.1573 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 4.4% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 164,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,578,000 after buying an additional 6,934 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 3.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 28.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 44,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 9,882 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 2.4% during the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 408,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,356,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 6,299.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 57,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

About National Grid (NYSE:NGG)

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

