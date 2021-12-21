National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Acquired by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 96.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,490 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,040 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFG. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,111,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $374,802,000 after acquiring an additional 677,426 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,623,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $189,310,000 after acquiring an additional 322,870 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,134,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,931,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $466,647,000 after buying an additional 154,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 681.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after buying an additional 153,400 shares during the last quarter. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Donna L. Decarolis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $616,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David P. Bauer acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.36 per share, for a total transaction of $154,080.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NFG traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.92. 1,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,482. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.69. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $39.80 and a 1 year high of $63.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.01.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $355.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.49 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 45.84%.

NFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

