National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Announces Dividend of $0.68

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) announced a dividend on Saturday, December 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.6824 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTIOF opened at $72.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.24. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $55.25 and a 12 month high of $88.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.66 and its 200 day moving average is $77.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NTIOF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$114.00 to C$112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.50 to C$105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$101.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.70.

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment involves in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.

